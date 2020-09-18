Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $202.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,535.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

