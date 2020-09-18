Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,076 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.7% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,535.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

