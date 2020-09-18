Homrich & Berg Has $19.94 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,955 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 79,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,355,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,535.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

