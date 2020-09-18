New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) rose 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 1,892,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 919% from the average daily volume of 185,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

NFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.22.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $94.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 12,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $278,941.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. William Griffin acquired 16,500 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

