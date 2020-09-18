Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 1,365,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,535,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

