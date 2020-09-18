Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Trading Up 8.3%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 656,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 802,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.