James L. Klein Sells 1,440 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qorvo stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

