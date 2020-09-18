Karen Blasing Sells 1,042 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $135,845.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279 shares in the company, valued at $297,113.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $332,190.00.

ZS opened at $127.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.35. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

