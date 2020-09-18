Brokerages Set Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $181.25

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $4,343,122. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $161.70 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $183.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $126.74.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

