Brokerages Set Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT at $10.00

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

AKTS stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,921,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,595,342.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,100 shares of company stock worth $513,682 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 101,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

