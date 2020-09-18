Ikarian Capital, Llc Purchases 78,201 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 78,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $307,329.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.70.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.