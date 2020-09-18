Don Hawk Sells 15,000 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Don Hawk sold 8,145 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $336,714.30.

On Friday, August 14th, Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $595,800.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Comerica Bank raised its position in TechTarget by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 116,682 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TechTarget by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

