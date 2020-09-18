Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy”

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist raised Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

HAIN stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $35.48.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 132,454 shares during the last quarter.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

