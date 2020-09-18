Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neogen were worth $29,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Neogen by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 4,167.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.62. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.15 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.