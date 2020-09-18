Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.77% of Portland General Electric worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after buying an additional 4,288,982 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,971 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,933.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 849,727 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:POR opened at $35.35 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

