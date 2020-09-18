Bank of America Corp DE Has $28.36 Million Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.69% of Qualys worth $28,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Qualys by 49.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 40.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $93.87 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $125.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $458,640.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,475 shares of company stock worth $5,973,985. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.