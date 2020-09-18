Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1,036.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

