Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 5,000 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 142,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

BLKB opened at $56.05 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

