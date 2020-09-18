Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Crane were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crane by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

CR opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crane (NYSE:CR)

