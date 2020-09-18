Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 165.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $132.89.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

