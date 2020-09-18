Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 66.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 649,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,652,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,228 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,600,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 195,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,551,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 61.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,517,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 578,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

