Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avista were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth $216,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.