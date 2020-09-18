5,777 Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

OEC stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,807.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

