Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 483.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,559 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 34.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,590,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,036,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,182,000 after buying an additional 1,702,770 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,519,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,820,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after buying an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

