Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $61,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth about $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $140.81 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

