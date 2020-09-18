Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 194.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

KPTI stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,988,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $289,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 41,531 shares of company stock worth $754,014 in the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

