Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in National Beverage by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $71.94 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

