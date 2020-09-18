Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 12,048 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after purchasing an additional 926,919 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

SRC stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.