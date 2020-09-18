Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 2,186 Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in SpartanNash by 8.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SpartanNash by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $612.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.94. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

