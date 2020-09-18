Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.35% of Stamps.com worth $334,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

STMP opened at $212.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,264 shares of company stock valued at $60,354,424 in the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

