Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,098,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Harley-Davidson worth $335,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,708,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,496,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 881,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 359,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

NYSE:HOG opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

