Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 110,486 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,629,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.22% of Balchem worth $344,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Balchem by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Balchem by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Balchem by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Balchem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.88. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.