Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,021,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 906,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.01% of Thomson Reuters worth $341,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,292 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,570,000 after purchasing an additional 553,721 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $37,182,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $20,556,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

