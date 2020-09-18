Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 185,551 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.68% of Natera worth $345,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $61,620.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,184 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $71,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,497.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,864,124 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

NTRA opened at $60.94 on Friday. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

