Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,087,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.58% of Murphy USA worth $347,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Murphy USA by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 567,165 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $29,483,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 423.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 275,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,040,000 after buying an additional 223,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 31.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,379,000 after buying an additional 134,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $10,270,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $582,555.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,974.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,571. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.