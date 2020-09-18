Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 260,533 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.20% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $349,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

