Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,107,387 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.71% of First Solar worth $351,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in First Solar by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,018 shares of company stock worth $5,940,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

