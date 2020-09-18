Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 23,480 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,491,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American States Water worth $353,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,217,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American States Water by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in American States Water by 6.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 363,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in American States Water by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AWR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NYSE AWR opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.14.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. American States Water had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

