Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of SBRA opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.