Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $635,535.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 879,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $224,539,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,963,682 shares of company stock valued at $259,312,261.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.48.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

