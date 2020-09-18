Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $308,000.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.06 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.

