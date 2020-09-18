Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $61.46 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

