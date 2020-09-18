Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 23,519 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Yeti worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,855,000 after acquiring an additional 459,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Yeti by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,304,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,946,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,194,000 after purchasing an additional 180,450 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $763,348.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,008,064.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,349,504. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

