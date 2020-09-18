iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $16.74 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

