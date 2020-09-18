Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 693.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 105,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.32.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

