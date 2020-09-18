Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11 and a beta of 1.45.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

