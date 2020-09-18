Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 33,419 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 105.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.58% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $17,006,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 981,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 656,140 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $13,216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,563,000.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

