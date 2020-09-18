Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 331,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,413 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter.

AFT opened at $12.95 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

