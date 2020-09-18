Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

