Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after buying an additional 1,182,572 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,105,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,893,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,991,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $620.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $604.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $635.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.17.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,411 shares of company stock worth $69,581,319. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

